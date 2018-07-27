Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,834 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,549,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $437,987,000 after buying an additional 287,344 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,210 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $386,541,000 after buying an additional 290,908 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,164 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $247,220,000 after buying an additional 46,848 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,313,890 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $225,701,000 after buying an additional 239,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,008 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $146,014,000 after buying an additional 575,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $308.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.36.

Shares of PXD opened at $188.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $125.46 and a 12 month high of $213.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total transaction of $38,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,698.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $546,786.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,993,971.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,265 shares of company stock worth $14,990,928. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.