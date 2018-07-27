Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Expected to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Kistler now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.63. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2018 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $10.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PXD. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. KLR Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. MED increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.36.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources opened at $188.45 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $125.46 and a 12-month high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.54, for a total value of $1,055,151.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,683,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total transaction of $38,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,698.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,265 shares of company stock worth $14,990,928 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 892.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 844,901 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $159,889,000 after purchasing an additional 759,801 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,666,000. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 409.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 110,848 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $20,977,000 after acquiring an additional 89,069 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

