PGGM Investments Sells 43,000 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Celgene were worth $26,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,980,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,819,000 after purchasing an additional 447,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,308,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,210,000 after purchasing an additional 343,340 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,316,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,224,000 after purchasing an additional 916,173 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,323,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,724,000 after purchasing an additional 258,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,881,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,235,000 after purchasing an additional 777,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Celgene alerts:

CELG opened at $88.31 on Friday. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $74.13 and a 1 year high of $147.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Celgene had a return on equity of 72.92% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CELG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Celgene from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Celgene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.41.

In related news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 27,750 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $2,182,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Casey sold 13,000 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $1,024,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock worth $4,608,365 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.