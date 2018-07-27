Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Holdings Lifted by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.1% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 1,034,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 97,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer opened at $38.16 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $224.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.32 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 25.29%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.32%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.32.

In other Pfizer news, insider Sally Susman sold 40,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $1,502,980.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,131.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie J. Olson sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 683,669 shares of company stock worth $25,335,295 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

