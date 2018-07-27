Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (PFV) Given a €167.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PFV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €160.69 ($189.04).

ETR PFV traded up €0.90 ($1.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €137.80 ($162.12). 19,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,223. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a one year low of €101.60 ($119.53) and a one year high of €175.40 ($206.35).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

