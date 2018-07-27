Petroquest Energy Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (PQUE)

Petroquest Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PQUE) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Petroquest Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Petroquest Energy’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petroquest Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Petroquest Energy opened at $0.25 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Petroquest Energy has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $6.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.00.

Petroquest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

