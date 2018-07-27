Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $25.30 Million Position in General Electric (GE)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,877,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 880,944 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $25,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other General Electric news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 191,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.39.

GE opened at $13.15 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $30.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.