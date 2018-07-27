Pershing Gold Corp (PGLC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ:PGLC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $5.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.10) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pershing Gold an industry rank of 222 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGLC. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Pershing Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pershing Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised Pershing Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on shares of Pershing Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

In other news, Director Barry C. Honig acquired 82,854 shares of Pershing Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $132,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,395,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barry C. Honig bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,395,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 242,783 shares of company stock valued at $446,349. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pershing Gold by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 570,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 123,154 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pershing Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Pershing Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pershing Gold traded down $0.04, hitting $1.61, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,785. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.85. Pershing Gold has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $3.31.

Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. research analysts anticipate that Pershing Gold will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pershing Gold Company Profile

Pershing Gold Corporation explores for, develops, and mines gold and precious metals in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of the Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 29,000 acres located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties include approximately 1,056 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 143 leased unpatented mining claims, and 4,127 acres of leased and 3,739 acres of subleased private lands.

