Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Hess Corp. (HES)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 28,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 255,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after acquiring an additional 57,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,160,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hess opened at $64.33 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $71.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Hess had a negative net margin of 59.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.79.

In related news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 10,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $696,114.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

