Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (HASI)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 386.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 426,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 339,010 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 15.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,379,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,908,000 after purchasing an additional 184,817 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 243,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 263,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

In related news, Director Mark Cirilli purchased 5,555 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $100,823.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,250 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $41,895.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 877,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,422.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 22,435 shares of company stock worth $411,277 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 38.94 and a current ratio of 38.94.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 20.45%. analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

