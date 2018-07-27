Pepco (POM) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Pepco (NYSE:POM) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pepco earned a media sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.7822985822929 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Pepco opened at $26.93 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Pepco has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $27.34.

About Pepco

Pepco Holdings LLC, formerly Pepco Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company, through its utility subsidiaries, is engaged in the transmission, distribution and default supply of electricity, and the distribution and supply of natural gas. The Company’s segments include Power Delivery, Pepco Energy Services, and Corporate and Other.

