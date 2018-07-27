People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) VP Sells $1,377,631.08 in Stock

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) VP Robert E. Trautmann sold 75,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $1,377,631.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.92. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $20.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.57 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 23.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised People’s United Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,843.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100,375 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

