Pentair (PNR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Pentair expects adjusted earnings per share between $2.25 and $2.30 for fiscal 2018. During fiscal 2017 and the first quarter fiscal 2018, Pentair underwent certain business restructuring initiatives aimed at reducing fixed cost structure and began realigning business in contemplation of the separation of the Electrical business. These actions will contribute to margin growth in 2018. Segment income is anticipated to be up around 8% for the year. However, material and other cost inflation are expected to dent margins. The guidance reflects the separation of its Electrical business, nVent Electric plc. Although the separation will provide financial, operational and other benefits to the company, risks persist in connection with the separation. The company will incur certain costs and expenses relating to the spin-off. Pentair has underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pentair from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. KeyCorp restated an equal weight rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Vertical Research cut shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Shares of Pentair stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 279,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. Pentair has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $780.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.63 million. Pentair had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $73,934,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,328.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $43,420.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 2,424.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 758,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,653,000 after acquiring an additional 728,116 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 3,358.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 236,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 229,193 shares in the last quarter. Water Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,081,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pentair by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,601,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,270,000 after buying an additional 163,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 851,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,007,000 after buying an additional 159,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

