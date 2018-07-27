Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Releases Earnings Results

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PAG traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.07. 19,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $54.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Penske Automotive Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Brian Thompson acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 48,854 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

