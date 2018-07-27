PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) PT Set at $24.00 by Barclays

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) received a $24.00 price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PFSI. ValuEngine raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

PennyMac Financial Services opened at $19.60 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.60 million. analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $209,617.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $102,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,432. Corporate insiders own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2,681.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

