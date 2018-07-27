Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Invests $11.23 Million in Triton International Ltd (TRTN)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 365,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the second quarter worth about $299,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the second quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 14.9% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 265,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

TRTN opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Triton International Ltd has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.73.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Triton International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $315.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Triton International Ltd will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

TRTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Triton International in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

