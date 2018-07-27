Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $2,999,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $140,094,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 12.2% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 274,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 29,873 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Charles P. Nelson purchased 13,900 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $698,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,445.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VOYA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.31.

Voya Financial opened at $50.74 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Voya Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 25.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

