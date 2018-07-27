Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,111,645 Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,111,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Zynga by 99.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 23,017 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Zynga by 40.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 24,190 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Wedbush set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Zynga and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $4.50 to $4.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $4.21 on Friday. Zynga Inc has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.48.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Zynga had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $208.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,120.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 20,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $234,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

