Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wandisco (WAND)

Wandisco (LON:WAND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Wandisco stock opened at GBX 846 ($11.20) on Wednesday. Wandisco has a 52 week low of GBX 362 ($4.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 890 ($11.78).
About Wandisco
