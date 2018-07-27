Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wandisco (WAND)

Wandisco (LON:WAND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Wandisco stock opened at GBX 846 ($11.20) on Wednesday. Wandisco has a 52 week low of GBX 362 ($4.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 890 ($11.78).

Get Wandisco alerts:

About Wandisco

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, a general-purpose replication platform transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, and no data loss. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud replication, data lakes, developer collaboration, disaster recovery, hybrid cloud, Internet of things, and real-time analytics solutions.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Wandisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wandisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.