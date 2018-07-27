Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.56-2.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.69. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.67-0.72 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEB. ValuEngine cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.81.

PEB stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,417. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $206.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently 59.14%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 28 hotels, with a total of 6,972 guest rooms. The Company owns hotels located in 9 states and the District of Columbia, including: Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

