PDS Planning Inc Acquires 12,468 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (SLYV)

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 1.6% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 755,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after acquiring an additional 34,741 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 39,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, Jentner Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF traded up $0.80, hitting $69.00, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 102,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,496. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $56.46 and a one year high of $69.64.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

