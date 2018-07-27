PDL BioPharma (PDLI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “PDL BioPharma is focused on acquiring and managing income-generating assets. It has agreements with several companies, whereby it receives royalties on sales of their products. However, the company is heavily dependent on its partners for royalty revenues, which is not a risk-free strategy. PDL BioPharma’s growth prospects rely on the timing and ability to acquire new income-generating assets for recurring revenues. The failure to acquire Neos Therapeutics was also a setback for the company. Amid such circumstances, PDL BioPharma’s royalty revenues could be materially and adversely affected and have an unfavorable impact on the company’s growth prospects. Estimate movement has been mixed ahead of the company’s Q2 earnings release. PDL BioPharma has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Shares have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.33.

Shares of PDL BioPharma stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $2.55. 70,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,207. The company has a market capitalization of $387.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.31. PDL BioPharma has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. PDL BioPharma had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $38.52 million during the quarter. equities analysts expect that PDL BioPharma will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PDL BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in PDL BioPharma by 312.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 39,499 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in PDL BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PDL BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Income Generating Assets, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

