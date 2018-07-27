PDC Energy’s (PDCE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their buy rating on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) in a report issued on Thursday morning. Stephens currently has a $78.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of PDC Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.89.

Shares of PDC Energy traded down $1.71, reaching $61.83, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 594,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.67. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $66.20.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.04 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Willson Amidon sold 8,045 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $507,398.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,757.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $61,390.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,843 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 31.8% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,469 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

