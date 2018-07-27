PayPeer Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (PAYP)

PayPeer (CURRENCY:PAYP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. PayPeer has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PayPeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PayPeer has traded flat against the US dollar. One PayPeer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PayPeer Coin Profile

PayPeer (PAYP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2016. PayPeer’s official Twitter account is @PayPeerDev . PayPeer’s official website is www.paypeer.pw

Buying and Selling PayPeer

PayPeer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

