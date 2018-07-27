Paypal (PYPL) Shares Gap Down to $90.00

Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $91.49, but opened at $90.00. Paypal shares last traded at $85.38, with a volume of 534570 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.97.

The firm has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Paypal’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $2,137,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,044,546.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $1,304,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,778 shares of company stock worth $7,538,157 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

