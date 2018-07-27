Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PTEN. ValuEngine raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Macquarie raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $16.04 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $854.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 123,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 361,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 36,674 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,972,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.