Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.63, but opened at $16.49. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 300261 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $854.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.96 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,686,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 35,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,852,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,509,000 after buying an additional 763,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 205,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

