Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Shares Bought by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 945,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,254 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $21,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDCO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41,766 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $921,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $42.78.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

PDCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

