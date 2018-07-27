Parsec Financial Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 487,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,895,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 703,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 142,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,448,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after buying an additional 20,421 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.76 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.