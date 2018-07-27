Parsec Financial Management Inc. Invests $3.97 Million in Apergy Corp (APY) Stock

Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 95,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APY. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Apergy during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Asset Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Apergy during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in Apergy during the second quarter worth about $255,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apergy during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apergy during the second quarter worth about $280,000. 1.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Fisher acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $126,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Apergy stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. Apergy Corp has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $46.11.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $305.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.70 million. analysts anticipate that Apergy Corp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on APY shares. Barclays started coverage on Apergy in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Apergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apergy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apergy in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apergy in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Apergy Corporation provides various engineered technologies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. Its products include artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems, and plunger lifts, as well as polycrystalline diamond cutters for drilling.

