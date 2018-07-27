Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 14,705 Shares of Powershares Global Clean Energy Portfolio (PBD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Powershares Global Clean Energy Portfolio (BMV:PBD) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Powershares Global Clean Energy Portfolio were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBD. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Powershares Global Clean Energy Portfolio by 32.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 50,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Powershares Global Clean Energy Portfolio by 46.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Powershares Global Clean Energy Portfolio by 9.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Powershares Global Clean Energy Portfolio by 495.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Powershares Global Clean Energy Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Powershares Global Clean Energy Portfolio opened at $12.12 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Powershares Global Clean Energy Portfolio has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $128.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th.

