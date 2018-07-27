Park-Ohio (PKOH) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.16

Headlines about Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Park-Ohio earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 44.2682603288695 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Park-Ohio opened at $36.90 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $459.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.76. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $405.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.33 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 1.94%. research analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PKOH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $194,354.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward F. Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $404,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,594,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,432,694.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,944 shares of company stock worth $2,105,266 in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

