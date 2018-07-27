Paragon Banking Group’s (PAG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a research note released on Monday morning.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital boosted their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 515 ($6.82) to GBX 570 ($7.54) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.60) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Numis Securities restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 452 ($5.98) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 525.63 ($6.96).
Shares of LON PAG opened at GBX 499.20 ($6.61) on Monday. Paragon Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 400.30 ($5.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 555.99 ($7.36).
About Paragon Banking Group
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.
