Paragon Banking Group’s (PAG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital boosted their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 515 ($6.82) to GBX 570 ($7.54) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.60) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Numis Securities restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 452 ($5.98) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 525.63 ($6.96).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LON PAG opened at GBX 499.20 ($6.61) on Monday. Paragon Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 400.30 ($5.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 555.99 ($7.36).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th.

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.