Paradice Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS)

Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 885,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,225,000. Axis Capital comprises about 3.3% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Axis Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Axis Capital in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axis Capital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axis Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Axis Capital from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.55.

In related news, EVP Conrad D. Brooks sold 2,601 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $148,725.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,409.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Axis Capital opened at $57.34 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $65.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Axis Capital’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is -49.52%.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

