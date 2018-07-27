Paradice Investment Management LLC Purchases 736,691 Shares of Eastman Kodak (KODK)

Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,266,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 736,691 shares during the quarter. Eastman Kodak accounts for approximately 0.6% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.32% of Eastman Kodak worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KODK. Amplify Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 76,511 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 60,822 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Kodak by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 56,529 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KODK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th.

NYSE:KODK opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in various markets worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Flexographic Packaging; Software and Solutions; Consumer and Film; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

