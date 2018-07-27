Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Papa John’s Int’l from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s Int’l from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research cut Papa John’s Int’l from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.20 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.20.

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l traded down $1.33, reaching $43.12, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,810. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $427.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after acquiring an additional 52,337 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 278.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's Int'l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

