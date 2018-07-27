Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,008 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,089,570 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $197,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,336 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19,903.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 848,163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 843,923 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 193.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,383 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $112,061,000 after purchasing an additional 359,685 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 28.4% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,268 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $90,264,000 after purchasing an additional 109,961 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 496,082 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $90,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $215.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.95 and a beta of 0.92. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $126.56 and a fifty-two week high of $219.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 4th. The network technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $567.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.79 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,648,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora acquired 33,255 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.20 per share, with a total value of $6,624,396.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 73,910 shares of company stock valued at $15,307,149 and sold 237,098 shares valued at $47,668,560. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.93.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

