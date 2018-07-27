Pacific Drilling (PACDQ) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 3rd.

Pacific Drilling (OTCMKTS:PACDQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.74) by $0.24. Pacific Drilling had a negative net margin of 175.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $82.07 million for the quarter.

Pacific Drilling opened at $0.14 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Pacific Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.72.

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

