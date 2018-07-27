PACCAR (PCAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Annual earnings estimates for PACCAR have been going down of late. The company’s Class 8 truck retail sales are rising primarily due to a robust economy and strong freight demand, which is expected to drive its financials. Increasing profits and positive cash flow has also enabled the company to pursue an active capital deployment policy. The company's board has recently approved the buyback of an additional $300 million worth of shares. Also, it is well-positioned in its key markets on the back of its strong cash flow, enabling it to undertake capital investments and research and development expenses. However, declining price of used trucks majorly due to increased supply and tough competition in the commercial truck market might put pressure in the financials of the company. Also, in the last three months, shares of PACCAR have underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded PACCAR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded PACCAR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded PACCAR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded PACCAR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Shares of PACCAR opened at $65.42 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $79.69.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. equities analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

PACCAR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider T. Kyle Quinn sold 9,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total transaction of $644,571.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Michael Dozier sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $846,930.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1,202.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

