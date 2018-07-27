PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $102,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth $105,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1,202.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider T. Kyle Quinn sold 9,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.69, for a total transaction of $644,571.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Michael Dozier sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $846,930.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

PCAR stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 2.29. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

