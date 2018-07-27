Owens Corning (OC) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $5.24 Per Share

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for Owens Corning in a report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.24 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Nomura upgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price target on Owens Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Shares of Owens Corning opened at $60.71 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.04. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $56.25 and a twelve month high of $96.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

