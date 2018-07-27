Origin Sport Trading Down 14.6% This Week (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

APIS (APIS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00015344 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport uses the hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,555,848 tokens. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.