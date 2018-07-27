Orezone Gold Corp (ORE) Director Acquires C$23,450.00 in Stock

Orezone Gold Corp (CVE:ORE) Director Patrick Downey bought 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,450.00.

Shares of Orezone Gold stock opened at C$0.70 on Friday. Orezone Gold Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.61 and a 52-week high of C$1.02.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of resource projects. Its principal property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Orezone Gold Corporation(TSXV:ORE) operates independently of IAMGOLD Burkina Faso Inc as of February 25, 2009.

