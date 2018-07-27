O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $350.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.25.

ORLY opened at $303.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $186.82 and a 1 year high of $310.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 211.30%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 77,496 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.18, for a total transaction of $22,022,813.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,870 shares of company stock worth $59,829,120 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,628,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,994,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.8% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 13,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

