O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Stake Boosted by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 1.8% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 25,189.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 172,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 172,296 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive opened at $303.76 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $186.82 and a twelve month high of $310.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 211.30% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $293.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $274.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.25.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.46, for a total value of $135,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,870 shares of company stock worth $59,829,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

