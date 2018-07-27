Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Orchid Island Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.8110910950519 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

ORC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Orchid Island Capital traded down $0.23, reaching $8.00, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 33,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,593. The stock has a market cap of $432.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.34. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $10.47.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.66). analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

