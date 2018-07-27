Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.42

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 32177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

ORMP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. B. Riley cut shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $94.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

