Opus Bank (OPB) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Hovde Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Opus Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, FIG Partners cut shares of Opus Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Get Opus Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,212. Opus Bank has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Opus Bank had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $62.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. analysts predict that Opus Bank will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Opus Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Opus Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Opus Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Opus Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Opus Bank by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.