Opus Bank Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (OPB)

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Opus Bank in a report released on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Opus Bank’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

OPB has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Opus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. FIG Partners lowered Opus Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group set a $30.00 target price on Opus Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of Opus Bank opened at $28.10 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Opus Bank has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $961.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPB. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 186.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opus Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

