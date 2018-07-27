Oppenheimer Weighs in on Verizon Communications Inc.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verizon Communications in a report released on Wednesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Scotiabank set a $61.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vetr cut Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.49 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.02.

Shares of Verizon Communications opened at $51.18 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $210.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.65. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $43.97 and a 52-week high of $54.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $97,594.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,060 shares in the company, valued at $794,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

